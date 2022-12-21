399 Bolivian Truck Drivers To Leave Peru After Border Unblocked

The unblocking in the Peruvian municipality of Desaguadero provides for the passage of some 399 truck drivers from Peru to Bolivia.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco, said the decision is due to the fact that trade in the region is an important activity and also to the upcoming year-end holidays.

Blanco told the local press on Wednesday that "Desaguadero practically lives off commerce, and obviously the population was being harmed by these blockades. It is simply a space of time that they are giving to be able to supply themselves with food and to be able to have a commercial activity."

The blockades take place in Peru as part of the protests against the government of the now Peruvian president Dina Boluarte. Since last December 7, the country has been plunged into nationwide protests over the ouster of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

The border opening is the result of coordination between the customs administrations of the two countries. Both parties agreed to allow the passage of high tonnage motor vehicles in the border zone.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Benjamín Blanco, reports "a truce" with mobilized sectors in Peru for the circulation of trucks that will last "until January 4 or 7."

Bolivian television channel RTP said in a report that several trucks are on different routes in the midst of the current political and social crisis in Peru without cargo and trying to enter Bolivian territory.

According to the vice minister, the number of motorized vehicles in Desaguadero is currently less than the 399 allowed to pass from Peru to Bolivia. Blanco said that many must be stranded on the highway and at other blockade points.