Peru: Ex-President Castillo Demands a Meeting With the IACHR

Currently, the secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is visiting this Andean country.

On Wednesday, former President Pedro Castillo requested that the delegation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) visit him urgently.

Castillo, who is in preventive detention for 18 months and faces charges for the crime of rebellion, denounced that he has been "arbitrarily deprived" of his rights.

His lawyer Wilfredo Robles recalled that Castillo requested a meeting with the IACHR on December 20. Until now, however, the officials of this institution have not established contacts with Castillo.

Robles asked the IACHR to avoid politicization in favor of "the interests of the de facto government", which is headed by President-designate Dina Boluarte.

An important victory was achieved today with the release of the 26 peasants illegally detained in Lima, but the struggle for justice and democracy very much continues.



Hundreds have been injured in the repression of anti-coup protests and at least 24 have been killed.#Peru pic.twitter.com/SIwn7Eo9Kq — Zoe Alexandra (@ZoPepperC) December 18, 2022

On Thursday, the visit to Peru of the IACHR Secretary Tania Reneaum and her team concludes. They held meetings with authorities and organizations to gather information on the institutional crisis that the country is going through.

Since Dec. 7, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to demand new elections, the closure of Congress, and the release of Castillo, whom Congress removed to appoint then-Vice President Boluarte in his place.

With the support of the Armed Forces, her administration has harshly repressed social protests, which has left 27 citizens dead and dozens of people injured and detained.

In this regard, prosecutor Karen Obregon opened an investigation into the heads of the Police and the Army as alleged perpetrators of 10 deaths in the department of Ayacucho.