Peru: Ex-President Castillo's Wife Asks to Monitor Human Rights

After arriving in Mexico on Wednesday, Lilia Paredes, the wife of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, thanked the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for its ongoing concern and asked for special attention to her husband's health.

“Dear brothers and sisters from my homeland: I am very grateful for the solidarity that my family has received. I thank the Mexican government and you for your concern," she tweeted, adding that her family is going through "a very difficult time, although we are united."

Paredes and her two children will reside in Mexico, a country that granted them political asylum after the Peruvian congress removed Pedro Castillo as president on Dec. 7.

Due to the growing political crisis in her country, Paredes asked national and international human rights organizations to monitor the current situation of Peruvians and her husband.

���� In Los Angeles, Aldo Elizalde, a Peruvian-American and member of @pslweb shows solidarity with people in Peru who are currently resisting the US-backed coup. pic.twitter.com/hWCPfSX2iS — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 22, 2022

“I also ask for special attention to the health of my husband, Pedro Castillo,” she tweeted, adding that the future of Peru “is in the hands of the people."

During the early hours of Wednesday, Paredes left her country accompanied by the Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, who was given 72 hours by President Dina Boluarte to leave the country for being a "persona non grata."

On Thursday, President AMLO assured that Mexico will not break relations with Peru despite the fact that its ambassador was expelled from the South American country.

