Díaz-Canel from the Presidency Addresses Population Concerns

The availability of financing and the increase in prices in recent years are the two main problems in the distribution of the standard family basket.

In the second broadcast of the program From the Presidency, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez together with national authorities addressed the issue of instability in the distribution of the standard family basket.

The president together with the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz Velázquez, and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga addressed the pressing issue on the country's public agenda, outlining the prospects for the coming months.

The host of the space referred to the states of opinion of the population, which he described as "really critical and very negative." According to the president, these cover four main axes: the delay in delivery, the quality of the products, shortages of some of its products, and questioning about the work done for the assurance of the products.

Minister Diaz Velazquez pointed out the availability of financing and the increase in prices in recent years as the two main problems in the distribution of the standardized family basket, which is almost entirely imported.

��️| El presidente @DiazCanelB, junto a la ministra de Comercio Interior @BetsyDazVelzqu2 y el viceministro primero de @MINCEX_CUBA, Oscar Pérez-Oliva, abordan la situación de la canasta familiar normada y sus perspectivas.#DesdeLaPresidencia ����



The tweet reads, "President Miguel Díaz Canel, together with the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz Velázquez and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, discuss the situation of the standard family basket and its prospects."

With a view to the future, the minister said that as of this month, deliveries in provinces that have not yet received part of the assortments should be progressively recovered. Among the products with delays, Diaz Velazquez highlighted rice, salt, peas, sugar, compote.

Diaz Velazquez added that for milk we have insurance for April and May for the prioritized age groups, as well as soy yogurt or soy milk will be reinstated in April, as imports are arriving.

In the next few days there will be a notable improvement regarding bread with the arrival and payment of freight to two vessels carrying wheat flour, the minister said. Also announced was the forthcoming arrival of three ships with wheat, which will revitalize the production of mills nationwide.

The authorities concluded that at this time the country is working to ensure the stability of the standard family food basket for June and the coming months.