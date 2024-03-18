ALBA-TCP Condemns Attempts to Interfere and Destabilize Cuba

"Cuba is an example of resilience, work and resistance for all Latin America and the Caribbean".

This Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), condemned, through a statement, attempts to destabilize the Republic of Cuba, through external interference.

In the note the alliance member states asserted that, "the government of the United States continues its attempts to provoke a social outbreak, tightening the economic siege, sabotaging the State’s capacity to respond to the requirements of the people, instigating destabilization through toxic platforms and promoting a smear campaign against Cuba...".

They also highlighted the attitude of the Republic of Cuba to the difficult times and the intensification of the blockade declaring, "Cuba is an example of resilience, work and resistance for all Latin America and the Caribbean".

The Latin American conglomerate recalled the culprits of the island’s economic bias, which is "the brutal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States of America against Cuba".

#Communiqué | ALBA-TCP rejects destabilization attempts against Cuba



The ALBA-TCP member countries reaffirm our firm solidarity with the Cuban people and government...#Cuba#18march pic.twitter.com/PbacPLR6gu — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) March 18, 2024

The Alliance reaffirmed its support for the Caribbean nation and "its legitimate denunciation against enemy campaigns" and "reiterates its support for the government of the Republic of Cuba as it continues to work for the well-being and security of its kind".

The communiqué ends with the ALBA-TCP statement, which "strongly rejects the permanent hostility, instigation to subversion and interference of the United States against this brotherly Latin American and Caribbean country".