For Cuba the New Report of Sonic Attacks Are a Propaganda Operation

Johana Tablada, deputy director general of the United States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba (MINREX), during an interview with AP, spoke about the alleged sonic attacks on the staff of the United States Embassy in Havana and the political operation behind them.

The Cuban diplomat said that the "Havana syndrome," the name given to the media campaign that denounced the sonic attacks, is non-existent, and that there is no evidence of any disease caused by the stay of American personnel in Cuba.

According to the words of Tablada, the reaction of the MINREX, is of concern, "it is not an investigation: the program that has made the CBS network, a powerful network of the United States, is unsustainable and inexplicable," added the diplomat.

On the investigation he stated, "the presentation of witnesses pulled by the hair, which have nothing to do with the history that from the beginning was an operation, today is presented again, not as a journalistic investigation, but as a political operation, as a propaganda operation".

Fragmentos de la entrevista ofrecida por la Subdirectora General de Estados Unidos de la Cancillería de #Cuba ����, @JohanaTablada, a AP. pic.twitter.com/wuFdIDz09q — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 2, 2024

"There are solid scientific reports, commissioned by the Trump administration, that deceived him for two years, such as the "Jason Report", which clearly concludes, to say the least, that the symptoms that may have been real cannot be attributed to an extraordinary cause, such as an attack, but they are linked to natural conditions, pre-existing diseases or environmental issues," said Johana Tablada.

"There is also the report of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, of a committee of Cuban experts, which also agrees on that result," he added.

The diplomat also recalled the actions of Avril Haines, national director of intelligence, who conducted another study in conjunction with other international agencies and all the conclusions were the same there was no attack.

Tablada denounced the omission of this and other information that is being made of the subject, "omits in this work the testimonies of people who were allegedly affected and who have been published by the press in the past, such as the letter made by the people who were in Havana at the time and ask the State Department not to take them, who do not feel attacked, attacked or in danger".

.@JohanaTablada | "(...) y volver a reflotar eso, es tratar de presentar a #Cuba ���� como la amenaza que no es, es tratar de justificar las medidas de máxima presión y de asfixia contra la economía de Cuba (...)".



✍️ Entrevista ofrecida a AP. pic.twitter.com/E4phOr3yqf — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 2, 2024

"Who wants to keep talking about a story that’s fiction? Who is interested in reviving in an electoral year the false accusations that led to dozens and dozens of additional coercive measures against Cuba and whose main objective was, in 2017, to impose a "stop" and abruptly stop a process of improving Cuba-US relations?" , reflects the Cuban diplomat.

"Cuba was definitely not interested in interrupting that process. Senator Marco Rubio was interested at the time, he was interested in the incoming Trump administration, the US government," he said.

The deputy director declared that the issue is of interest to Cuba, since the Caribbean country is presented as a threat to the national security of the United States, again, "Cuba is interested because it tries to present Cuba once again as a threat to the national security of the United States, and because, even if Cuba is not the supposed main actor, put the Cuban territory as the place that lends itself so that foreign powers or foreign countries can do acts against the United States".

The deputy director of MINREX concluded the interview by stating that the victims of the political campaign against Cuba was not diplomacy, neither the US nor Cuba; in the words of Johana Tablada, "here the victims have really been the truth, the journalism"