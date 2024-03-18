Cuba Protests for Interference Before US Chargé D'affaires

If Washington had a minimal concern for the Cubans' well-being, it would would end the persecution of fuel supplies that the country needs to import.

On Monday, Carlos Fernandez, the Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, summoned Benjamin Ziff, the United States Chargé d'Affaires in Havana.

He conveyed to the U.S. diplomat the Cuban nation's strong rejection of the U.S. interventionist behavior and slanderous messages regarding his country's internal affairs.

"By delivering a formal protest note, the U.S. diplomat was reminded of the minimum standards of decency and honesty expected from a diplomatic mission in any country, which the U.S. embassy in Cuba seems incapable of observing, while emphasizing that this diplomatic office and its personnel are obliged to behave in accordance with the norms of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Fernandez also highlighted the U.S. government's direct responsibility for the difficult economic situation currently faced by Cuba.

Specifically, the Cuban vice minister mentioned that the U.S. blockade has been designed and implemented to destroy the capabilities of the Cuban economy, which results in shortages of essential goods and services for the population.

While the Cuban authorities address the legitimate concerns of our population, we should remember the historic plan of the U.S. government to destroy the Cuban Revolution and what it has meant for our people and the world.



He also denounced the U.S. government's blatant efforts to limit and hinder every effort of the Cuban State to find solutions and respond to the economic and social needs of the country.

"The destabilization plan and its execution are evident for all to see. It relies on the reinforcement of a ruthless economic war to provoke and exploit the population's natural irritation. It is funded annually with tens of millions of dollars from the U.S. federal budget," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, specifying that the destabilization attempt is supported by a powerful technological infrastructure that uses digital networks for aggressive purposes.

To this, the actions of transnational mainstream media and Florida-based people acting as mercenaries in the aggression against Cuba are added.

"If the U.S. government had even a minimal and honest concern for the well-being of the Cuban population, it would remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of states supposedly sponsoring terrorism; it would end the persecution of fuel supplies that the country needs to import," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed.

"It would end the persecution of every Cuban financial transaction in the world; it would end the gross persecution against Cuba's medical cooperation programs worldwide; it would stop intimidating entrepreneurs, visitors, artists, and every person who feels the interest and right to interact with the Cuban people," it also recalled.