Cuban President Begins Tour of Several Caribbean Countries

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel began a tour of Caribbean nations on Saturday, which will include his participation along with several ministers in the VIII Caricom-Cuba Summit to be held in Barbados next week.

The president announced in his official Twitter account that he will make official visits to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Grenada, countries he considered brothers of Cuba, united by "close ties of friendship and a history of support in the most difficult times".

The president said that together with several ministers, he will participate in the VIII CARICOM Summit (Caribbean Community-Cuba), to be held in Barbados, and said that a united and supportive Caribbean is our only way forward.

.@DiazCanelB hará una visita oficial a San Vicente y las Granadinas, en respuesta a invitación del primer ministro @ComradeRalph.



Es la primera vez que un Jefe de Estado cubano visita este país caribeño, integrado por unas 33 islas y cayos.

#DíazCanelEnSanVicenteYLasGranadinas pic.twitter.com/QAl1TJPos2 — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) December 3, 2022

@DiazCanelB will make an official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in response to the invitation of the prime minister @ComradeRalph. It is the first time that a Cuban Head of State visits this Caribbean country, made up of some 33 islands and cays. #DíazCanelEnSanVicenteYLasGranadinas

"Together with several ministers, we will also participate in the VIII CARICOM-#Cuba Summit, which will be held in the beloved Barbados. As Army General Raul Castro said, a united and supportive Caribbean is our only path. Let's thank and strengthen this common history".

The president recalled in another message that, after Cuba was diplomatically isolated after the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) forced Latin American nations to break their ties with the island, only Mexico had maintained the link.

"Fifty years ago, four newly independent Caribbean nations changed that history. To commemorate it, we will be in Barbados", added the Head of State.