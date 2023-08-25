Díaz-Canel Meets With His Mozambican Counterpart

Diaz-Canel visit to Mozambique is part of his tour of Africa that included Angola and South Africa.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was received by his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, on the first day of his visit to the African nation, as part of a tour that included Angola and South Africa.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said via the social network X, formerly Twitter, that "Díaz-Canel and Filipe Nyusi held a private meeting, followed by official talks between the delegations of Cuba and Mozambique. They ratified the will to consolidate the good state of bilateral relations, as well as to expand and diversify cooperation."

During the meeting, the Cuban president expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Mozambique for their permanent condemnation of the blockade imposed by the U.S. on Cuba for over half a century, both in the context of the United Nations General Assembly and within the African Union.

For his part, President Nyusi ratified its solidarity with the brotherly people of the Caribbean nation and confirmed his presence in Havana in September, to participate in the G-77+China Summit. The President also thanked the island for its assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the historical cooperation in areas such as health and education.

According to the Presidency of Cuba, Nyusi expressed his support for deepening these ties and also for closer cooperation in fields of biotechnology industry and agriculture.

Coincidimos en las potencialidades que existen para consolidar los nexos económicos, comerciales y de cooperación en sectores identificados entre ambas partes.



The tweet reads, "We agree on the potentialities that exist to consolidate economic, trade and cooperation ties in identified sectors between both parties. We would be honored to count on your presence at the Havana Summit of the G-77 and China."

This Friday, the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique (unicameral Congress) received the Cuban president who shared with deputies of the legislative body, headed by Esperança Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bia.

Díaz-Canel later arrived at the Marcelino dos Santos clinic, a center that remembers one of the founders of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), and where both countries are carrying out a project for the specialized care of people with diabetes.

Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said on social networks that "President Díaz-Canel begins an official visit to Mozambique, a nation with which we will celebrate in the coming days the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is potential to further strengthen the historic ties that unite us."

The Cuban president's trip to Mozambique is part of his tour of Africa, which included Angola and South Africa. In Johannesburg he attended the XV BRICS summit in his capacity as president pro-tempore of the Group of 77+China.