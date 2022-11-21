Diaz-Canel Lays a Wreath at the Russian Unknown Soldier Tomb

He will take part in the inauguration of the monument in memory of Fidel Castro on Nov. 25, when the anniversary of his death in 2016 is commemorated.

On Monday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel developed an intense work agenda in Moscow during the second day of his official visit to Russia.

Accompanied by other Cuban officials, he laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soviet Soldier outside the Kremlin, a must-see for all foreign dignitaries visiting the Russian capital.

The Cuban president, who is also the first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party's Central Committee, held a meeting with Guennadi Andreyevich Ziuganov, the secretary of the Russian Communist Party.

Later, Diaz-Canel was received by the Vice President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dimitri Medvedev, who thanked the Cuban president for the visit to his country.

.@BrunoRguezP | "Only between January of 2021 and February of 2022, there were 642 direct actions carried out by foreign banks against the Cuban ����banking system".



�� Statement at the presentation of draft Resolution against the US blockade. #LiveBetter#EndTheEmbargo pic.twitter.com/OVXeBM4bK1 — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) November 15, 2022

The sanctions against Cuba and Russia "cannot slow down the economic cooperation between our countries and the ties between our parties," Medvedev said.

For his part, the Cuban leader described the current situation as an opportune moment to visit Russia, where he is expected to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Afterwards, Diaz-Canel will travel to Türkiye and China.

Previously, Putin invited him to participate in the inauguration of the monument in memory of Fidel Castro on Nov. 25, when the anniversary of his death in 2016 is commemorated.