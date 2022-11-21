Cuban President Diaz-Canel To Visit China

As part of an international tour that also includes Algeria, Russia, and Türkiye, Diaz-Canel will arrive in Beijing at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying confirmed that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will visit her country from November 24 to 26.

As part of an international tour that also includes Algeria, Russia and Türkiye, Diaz-Canel will arrive in Beijing at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, with whom he is expected to hold talks that will renew the bilateral cooperation and friendship between Cuba and China.

The Cuban leader will be the first Latin American president to arrive in this Asian country after the celebration of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October.

Hua also recalled that Cuba and China have maintained cordial diplomatic relations for the past 62 years, supporting each other in the development of their economies.

The US blockade of #Cuba is the longest and most intensive aggressive act of siege warfare in human history. #Endtheblockade pic.twitter.com/T3yljp4fnb — End the US blockade ���� (US/EU censored media) (@cubasupport) November 20, 2022

In the international trade field, both nations have been permanently strengthening their ties. Last week, for example, Cuba participated in the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.

"Exports to China will very much contribute to Cuba's economic growth as well as to attract hard currencies for the country," Cuban Deputy Trade Minister Deborah Rivas said during a presentation of her country's products at the 38th International Fair of Havana, which It was held from November 14 to 18.

Launched in April, the Cuban pavilion on JD.com presents nearly 20 emblematic products, among which are honey, rum, coffee. Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said at the event that e-commerce is a platform for China and Cuba to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation.