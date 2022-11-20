President Díaz-Canel Meets With Cuban Workers in Russia

On November 22, the Cuban president will attend the inauguration of a monument to Comandante Fidel Castro Ruz in the square named after the historic leader of the Revolution.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met on Sunday in Moscow, Russia, with workers of the Cuban embassy and government agencies based in the Eurasian nation.

"President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez begins activities in Moscow this Sunday. He does so in a meeting with embassy staff and a representation of all official entities of the Cuban State working in Russia. They are talking about Cuba, the Beloved Homeland," the Cuban Presidency said in a tweet.

In this meeting, the president shared his vision regarding the current Cuban and international reality and highlighted the efforts made by Cuba to face the complicated international context, the effects of the U.S. economic blockade and the complex economic moment being experienced on the island for these and other reasons.

��| Presidente @DiazCanelB inicia este domingo actividades en Moscú. Lo hace en un encuentro con el personal de la embajada y una representación de todas las entidades oficiales del Estado cubano que trabajan en #Rusia.



Se habla de #Cuba, la Patria Amada.#DíazCanelRusia ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/v3h42BGHzH — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) November 20, 2022

President @DiazCanelB begins this Sunday activities in Moscow. He does so in a meeting with the embassy staff and a representation of all the official entities of the Cuban State that work in #Rusia . There is talk of #Cuba , the Beloved Homeland.

The president emphasized the baseness of the U.S. policy against Cuba, which even intensified in the midst of the toughest moment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Faced with this situation, he continued, scientists and the people in general grew up and looked for alternatives, vaccines were created and Cuba was even able to offer its help to many countries in the world.

Likewise, the leader acknowledged many of the problems that Cuba is experiencing today and that the solutions to them are not immediate, however, he assured that there is confidence and the capacity to achieve a better future, despite the attacks against the Caribbean country and the internal problems that may arise.

Finally, the dignitary was informed about the progress of agreements for the granting of scholarships for Cuban students in Russia.

In Moscow, the Cuban president will meet with Russia's highest authorities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, the Caribbean president will attend the inauguration of a monument to Comandante Fidel Castro Ruz next Tuesday, November 22, in the square named after the historic leader of the Revolution in the district of Sokol.