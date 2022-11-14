Cuba's Prison Policy Focuses on Social Reintegration

It is a priority for the Cuban judicial system to work in an educational and inclusive manner with people who are released from prison.

The 11th National Workshop on "the System of Control, Influence and Attention to People Serving Sentences in Freedom" is taking place on Nov. 14 and 15 in Havana, Cuba.

Opening the event, the Supreme Court President Ruben Ferro referred to the process of reincorporation into the society of those persons responsible for crimes and serving part of their sentence in freedom. He mentioned that it is a priority for the Cuban judicial system to work in an educational and inclusive manner with people who are released from prison.

The process of reincorporation into the society of the sanctioned persons involves various agencies, organizations, and communities, said Ferro.

The Provincial Courts in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Camagüey provinces have the highest number of prosecuted people.

The Supreme Court Vice President Marisela Sosa said that the principles of legality, humanism, equality, right to defense, judicial protection and access to justice govern the execution of sanctions.

Referring to the judicial reform in Cuba, Sosa said that guarantees for convicted persons are expanded, home imprisonment and community service are included as new alternative sentences. The coordination role of the court and relevant local agencies is also strengthened.

The Vice President added that the social reintegration of persons deprived of freedom and those serving other kinds of sentences is recognized in the 2019 Cuban Constitution.