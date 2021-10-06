Defense of Alex Saab Rejects Request for New Extension by US

The defense team of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab rejected this Wednesday the new request for a one-week extension made by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Miami to the Supreme Court of Cape Verde to present its pleadings.

On Thursday, October 7, the U.S. representation is scheduled to present its appeals before the federal court, which has been postponed twice as part of the dilatory maneuvers to extend the unjust process against Special Envoy Alex Saab.



As will be recalled, Alex Saab's defense attorneys requested last August 25 before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Atlanta, to deny the request made by the U.S. Attorney's Office for a 30-day period to present their arguments on October 7 and not on September 7.



Delaying tactics



At the time, the U.S. authorities argued that the extension "was necessary" because new prosecutors were handling the case.



Now that the deadline has expired, the defense team is facing a new tactic to prolong the judicial process, in a show of desperation given the firmness of the arguments in favor of the diplomatic immunity of Alex Saab as Special Envoy of the Republic of Venezuela to Iran.



Thus, U.S. justice is playing for time by dragging out the judicial case while continuing to pressure Cape Verde to hand over diplomat Alex Saab in exchange for perks and protection.