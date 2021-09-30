Alex Saab's Lawyers Reject Cape Verde's Non-Compliance of Terms

The legal team of diplomat Álex Saab denounced Thursday the failure of Cape Verde to comply with the court order to transfer, for health reasons, the Venezuelan dignitary, who has been illegally detained since June 2020.

In a statement, lawyer José Manuel Pinto Monteiro affirmed that "the Court of Barlovento, in the northern island of St. Vincent, gave the permission last August 31 'because his health is deteriorating to the point of serious concern to us and his doctors;'" however, the authorities of the West African island country have not carried out the evacuation of Saab.

"It is clear that those guarding Alex Saab have been told that they must do whatever it takes to delay his transfer to Praia and continue with a routine of cruel and sadistic behavior aimed at breaking him physically and mentally," the lawyer asserted.



In a video published by the legal team, physician Karol Sikora, professor of oncology at the Imperial College of London, assured that the treatment Saab is receiving is "outrageous" given the deterioration of his health, as he has suffered "stomach cancer," among other ailments, and "he receives almost no medical attention," while he indicated that "he should be transferred to Praia, where he can get decent medical attention."

On December 2, the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), a bloc of countries to which Cape Verde belongs, also ruled that he should be granted unrestricted access to specialist doctors of his choice, despite the reluctance of the Cape Verdean authorities.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Committee ordered that specialized medical care be provided to diplomat Alex Saab last June.

"They kidnapped Alex Saab and have done everything possible to destroy the CLAP, which is the food of the people, but thanks to that, today all food is produced in Venezuela"

Three weeks ago, the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde, the highest judicial instance of the country, declared "inadmissible" the appeal filed for the unconstitutionality of the illegal detention of Alex Saab. For its part, the team of lawyers announced that they would request clarifications from the high court, which upheld the constitutionality of an illegal act.

It should be noted that Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was detained on June 12, 2020, when his plane stopped for refueling at the Amilcar Cabral International Airport on the island of Sal, thus responding to a request from the United States issued through Interpol for alleged money laundering offenses; however, the defense demonstrated that the alert, besides being wrong, was issued after the illegal detention.

After his illegal detention, Venezuela stressed that Saab is a Venezuelan citizen and an agent of the Government who was "in transit" in Cape Verde; thus, his lawyers argue that "he had the right to personal inviolability as Venezuela's special envoy."