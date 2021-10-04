    • Live
News > Latin America

Venezuela: Preparations for Oct. 10 Simulated Election Begin

  Ballot box with the logo of the National Electoral Council, Venezuela, 2021.

    Ballot box with the logo of the National Electoral Council, Venezuela, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @RadioHabanaCuba

Published 4 October 2021
Opinion

The simulation aims to test all the technical, logistical and operational elements that will be used for the Nov. 21 subnational elections.

On Sunday, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) began the distribution of the technological and biosecurity material required for the electoral simulation scheduled for Oct. 10.

The simulation will take place from 7.00 local time to 16.00 in 446 voting centers, where 1,366 polling stations will be set up.

"The voting simulation aims to test all the technical, logistical and operational elements that will be used for the Nov. 21 elections. We will certify the correct functioning of the automated voting system in each of its phases," the CNE said.

This exercise will also allow voters to get acquainted with the ballots, the machines, and the whole electoral process in general.

During this event, biosafety protocols will be strictly followed to guarantee the protection of citizens and the CNE's technical and operational staff.

Members of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB) will participate in the simulation to guard the voting centers and distribute the electoral material.

In the Nov. 21 subnational elections, Venezuelans will choose 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators, and 2,471 councilors.



