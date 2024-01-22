Palestine: Demonstrations in Spain, Sanchez’s Petition

Two days ago, several personalities from the United Nations, the European Parliament and a Spanish government minister repudiated the atrocities being committed in Gaza against the civilian population, with the bloodshed of more than 10,000 children to date.

On Sunday, thousands of people demonstrated in the last hours in Spain in rejection of Israel's attacks against the Palestinian people, while the Government demanded a cease-fire.

Bilbao, Caceres, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Granada, Malaga, Cadiz, Gijon and Madrid are among the 91 Spanish cities that marched through their streets in protest against "the extermination and genocide committed by the Israeli army" in Gaza, with a provisional death toll of 25,000.

The citizens' parade through the different cities was a prelude to a large mobilization to be held in Madrid next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, highlighted the response of the population of the Iberian country and at the same time sent a message of demand to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for a 'permanent cease-fire'.

Sánchez described as 'inadmissible the indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza and 'the death of children' in the Palestinian strip.

Speaking at the closing of a Socialist Party (PSOE) convention in A Coruña, Galicia, the head of the Executive analyzed in harsh terms the violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, words that received a standing ovation from the 1,700 participants in the meeting.

��������Protestas propalestinas suman medio millón de personas en España

500.000 españoles salieron a las calles el sábado a exigir el fin del genocidio del Gobierno de Netanyahu contra los palestinos en la Franja de Gaza, donde participaron políticos de varios partidos. En Madrid pic.twitter.com/hvg2QC4Jpe — Marian�������� (@marianpy1) January 22, 2024

The tweet reads, "Pro-Palestinian protests total half a million people in Spain 500,000 Spaniards took to the streets on Saturday to demand an end to the Netanyahu government's genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with politicians from various parties taking part. In Madrid."

With strong qualifiers, the independent expert on human rights in the Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese, the MEP Manu Pineda and the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, condemned "Israel's monstrosities in the Gaza Strip."

“The only way out of Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip is to look to its international partners to force the Tel Aviv regime to a ceasefire,” Albanese commented.

"I am devastated by the biggest conflict I have ever seen in my life, and it is more urgent than ever to address it on the basis of war crimes, the unjustifiable brutality of the Israeli army," said the UN rapporteur in response to questions from Prensa Latina.

For her part, Minister Rego, who has almost all her father's family in the West Bank and is of Palestinian origin, confessed that she has suffered firsthand the permanent human rights violations committed in the occupied territories.

Manu Pineda of Izquierda Unida (IU), who also chairs the European Parliament's delegation for relations with Palestine, noted that in Gaza the population is subjected to subhuman living conditions.

Health coverage is abysmal and people die from the effects of bombs, hunger, thirst, cold and power cuts, in addition to the humiliation of citizens that has been going on for decades as a result of Israeli colonization practices, said Pineda.