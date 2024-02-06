Death Toll and Destruction in Gaza Strip Rises

The Nasser Hospital has been under siege there for the past two weeks, a situation that has provoked a wave of international criticism.

On Tuesday, dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in various areas of the Gaza Strip by continued Israeli shelling, as reports of destruction of the territory and the humanitarian crisis there grow.

At least 10 civilians were killed and others injured during air raids on homes in the Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods of northern Gaza City, the official Wafa news agency said.

The aircraft also killed five people and injured 15 others in a similar incident in the neighborhood of Tal Al-Hawa, the source said.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, six citizens were killed and others wounded early this morning after shelling an apartment in the Hamad area, he added.

The UN says “everything possible” must be done to avoid an Israeli attack on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, which it says could lead to a “large scale” loss of life.



Khan Yunis has been under heavy fire for weeks as part of a ground offensive by the army, which considers the town one of the main strongholds of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Meanwhile, an Al Jazeera television correspondent, who visited the As-Salam neighborhood in the northern refugee camp of Jabalia, denounced the destruction of the place after the withdrawal of the military.

"We can see the extent of the destruction that this part of Jabalia left behind. Nothing was spared, including roads, streets and surrounding infrastructure," the journalist stressed.

Nothing was spared, land, houses and trees were destroyed, nothing is habitable, but we will remain steadfast and unwavering, the Palestinian communicator stated.