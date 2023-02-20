Death Toll From Floods, Landslides Rises to 36 in Brazil

The storm mainly affected the municipalities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Bertioga, Guaruja, Ilhabela and Santos.

On Sunday, floods and landslides caused by heavy rains along the coast of southeast Brazil's Sao Paulo state have claimed 36 lives.

Earlier figure from the state government had put the victim number at 19. Among the victims were a seven-year-old girl who died when a rock fell on top of her family's house and a woman who was killed by a falling tree, local television channel GloboNews reported.

Carnival celebrations were suspended in several coastal cities in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state currently bustling with tourists due to the celebrations this week.

"We are summoning the Armed Forces to help rescuers reach places where there may be victims," said Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, who visited the disaster zone.

Watch: At least 36 people were killed, while hundred others were displaced, in torrential rain that trigged floods and landslides in #Brazil's Sao Paulo state.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Brazilian President Lula da Silva for the severe flooding that took place in Sao Paulo.

"Russia shares the pain of those who lost their relatives and relatives and trusts that the consequences of this natural disaster will be quickly overcome," he said.

Lula da Silva will visit the affected region to "accompany the efforts to confront this tragedy," which will be carried out in coordination between the Sao Paulo government, the Ministry of Regional Development, and the municipalities.