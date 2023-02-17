Four Latin American Nations Reject Israel's Moves in Palestine

The joint rejection against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank came from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued this Friday a joint communiqué from these Latin American countries condemning "the decision of the Government of Israel to legalize nine outposts and build 10 000 housing units in existing settlements in the West Bank."

According to the text, these are "unilateral measures" contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

In this regard, the signatory nations expressed "their opposition to any action that would compromise the viability of the two-state solution, in which Israel and Palestine can share secure and internationally recognized borders while respecting the legitimate aspirations of both peoples to live in peace."

The communiqué also called on Israelis and Palestinians to refrain from acts that encourage further escalation of violence while urging the resumption of negotiations to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Joint communiqué of the Governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico on the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israel's move on the legalization of settlements built in the West Bank was announced by the Israeli government last Monday. Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal.

Israel occupied the territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. In accordance with international law, they belong to Palestine, which demands reestablishing the pre-1967 war borders.

Israeli military forces have been carrying out an escalation of violence in these territories. So far this year, more than 50 people have been killed in Israeli raids. Among the dead, the majority are Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.