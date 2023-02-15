Brazil: 14 000 Halted Works Nationwide To Resume -Lula

This will "generate income, jobs, consumption and quality of life for the benefit of the poor."

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Wednesday the resumption of some 14 000 infrastructure works that have been halted throughout the country.

Lula said, "I am announcing that more than 14 000 works paralyzed over the last few years will be back in operation," noting that this "will generate income, jobs, consumption and quality of life for the benefit of the poor."

The President's statements were made during a visit to the expansion works of a highway that crosses the entire northeast of the country in the town of Maruim, Sergipe state.

According to Lula, these works have generated a thousand jobs, which "will make the giant wheel of the economy turn again."

Hoje em Maruim, Sergipe, demos o pontapé na retomada de mais de 14 mil obras paradas. Estamos reconstruindo políticas de crescimento e desenvolvimento do país. O Brasil precisa voltar a funcionar e o povo merece mais qualidade de vida, empregos e dignidade.



The Brazilian President also referred to a social subsidy plan aimed at the poorest families, which is expected to be announced next week. It involves the provision of some 120 dollars per month and an additional 30 dollars for each child who attends school regularly.

"We will take care of workers, women and children with love and not hate," said Lula, who, on occasion, criticized the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023).

Lula called the Bolsonaro administration a government of lies. "Brazil will once again be a country of truth," said the leader of the Workers' Party (PT).