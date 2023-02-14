Brazilian Neo-Nazi Teen Attacks School With Molotov Bombs

The children were frightened by a thunderous noise. But everything calmed down with the arrival of the fire brigade and the Military Police

On Monday, a young man wearing a swastika armband was detained by the Brazilian police in Monte Mor City in the state of Sao Paulo after he threw Molotov cocktails at a school.

The attacker, whose identity or age was not officially informed, is a former student of the educational center. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Molotov cocktails were thrown against the façade of the premises where the Professor Antonio Sproesser and Vista Alegre public schools operate, said Anderson Palmieri, who is the security secretary of the Monte Mor Municipality.

"The school is closed until an examination is carried out," he said, adding that all the students, teachers and staff of the school were sent home after the attack.

Video showing the moment of the attack on the schools in Monte Mor

A video posted on social networks shows the attacker walking towards a black vehicle. This young man had a small ax in his hand and dressed in black.

On the outskirts of the school, the police found five plastic bottles with flammable substances and nails that the young attacker could not use.

"There was some disturbance. The children were frightened by a thunderous noise. But everything calmed down with the arrival of the fire brigade and the Military Police," said Denival Santana, the Inspector of the Municipal Civil Guard.