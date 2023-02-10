Biden and Lula to Discuss Democracy, Climate Change, and Peace

The Brazilian president will also meet with Senator Bernie Sanders and AFL-CIO representatives.

On Friday afternoon, Presidents Joe Biden (U.S.) and Lula da Silva (Brazil) will meet at the White House, where they will discuss issues such as promoting democracy, combating climate change, and prospects for Ukrainian conflict. They are also expected to address the state of trade relations between Brazil and the United States.

During this high-level meeting, Biden might announce a U.S. contribution to the Amazon Fund, which was created in 2009 to help combat deforestation in the Amazon basin.

Norway and Germany, which froze their contributions to the fund due to the advance of deforestation during Jair Bolsonaro's administration, expressed their desire to resume financing once Lula assumed the Brazilian Presidency.

Another central theme at the meeting will be the defense of democracy, especially after Bolsonaro supporters stormed the headquarters of the three branches in Brasilia on Jan. 8.

Both presidents are expected to address issues related to the "Democracy Summit" that Biden wants to hold in March to "promote" this form of government globally.

Lula and Biden will also talk about the Ukrainian conflict, an issue on which both presidents have differences since the Brazilian leader has not explicitly condemned the Russian operation and suggested that Ukraine also bears "part of responsibility."

Last month, Lula proposed mediating in this conflict through a group made up of the United States, Germany, France, Brazil, India, and China.

On Friday, the Workers' Party leader will also meet with Senator Bernie Sanders and members of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).