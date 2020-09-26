Bolivia: TSE Officially Leaves Jeanine Añez Aside From Elections

"From this moment on, Alliance Together candidacies are void," Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) stated after it agreed to dissolve Añez's political party.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Friday approved the request to dissolve the Alliance Together (Alianza Juntos) through which coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez intended to run for president.

"From this moment on, all Alliance Together candidacies are void," TSE stated as it explained that their candidates cannot run for the presidency, vice presidency, senate, and national assembly.

However, the political organization's strip of candidates will remain on the ballot because the alliance's request to be out the elections was submitted after the ballots were printed.

"The alliance will be removed from the electoral act of scrutiny and counting of votes," the electoral authorities stated.

#Bolivia | De facto president Jeanine Áñez announced through a recorded message her decision to "put aside" her candidacy for the upcoming October 18 presidential #elections

��https://t.co/rdZgIInXGE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 18, 2020

In case the Together Alliance gets any votes, these will be null by the electoral juries during the scrutiny.

On September 18, Añez announced her withdrawal as a candidate for the October elections.

"Today I step aside to guard Bolivia's democracy. It's not a sacrifice, it's an honor," she said after noting that the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) is leading the polls as the favorite to win the election.