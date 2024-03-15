DR: Facilities Remodeled for Central American Games 2026

José Patricio Monegro, president of the Organizing Committee of the regional multisport event, said that for the success of the expected event, the necessary investments will be made "in an intelligent way," with the objective of having the best games.

On Friday, the remodeling works of the sports facilities that will be used for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026, began in the Dominican Republic.

President Luis Abinader attended the formal start of these works, which include the renovation of the urban area and sports facilities of the Mirador del Este Park and the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center.

The Minister of Housing and Buildings, Carlos Bonilla, pointed out that in the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, the aquatic center, the martial arts pavilion, the volleyball court, the velodrome, the baseball and softball fields, the fencing gymnasium and all the outdoor areas will be repaired and adapted.

Regarding the Mirador del Este Park, he said that it will have a weightlifting area with renovated ceilings and floors, as well as better ventilation and lighting.

El Pdte. @LuisAbinader y el ministro @F_CamachoR dejaron iniciados los trabajos de rehabilitación de instalaciones deportivas y área urbanística del parque del Este y el Centro Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte, con miras a los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe, Santo Domingo 2026. pic.twitter.com/osjxAkYqhz — Presidencia de la República Dominicana (@PresidenciaRD) March 14, 2024

The tweet reads, "President Luis Abinader and Minister Francisco Camacho started the refurbishment works of the sports facilities and the urban area of Parque del Este and the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, with a view to the Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026. "

Likewise, the reconstruction of the archery area, the modernization of the handball center and the gymnasium will have a new training area.

José Patricio Monegro, president of the Organizing Committee of the regional multisport event, said that for the success of the expected event, the necessary investments will be made "in an intelligent way", with the objective of having the best games.

He said that the Olympic Committee, the federations and the Ministry of Sports have the great commitment to create the conditions for the athletes in the backyard to prepare themselves and for all the participating athletes to have the adequate conditions for the competitions.

The XXV Central American and Caribbean Games will take place from July 24 to August 8, 2026, and have a special importance, coinciding with the centenary of the founding of Centro Caribe Sports, the oldest sports entity in the region, which is in charge of organizing the event.



