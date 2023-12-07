DR: 7 New People’s Pharmacies to Benefit 26,000 Dominicans

The main opening ceremony took place at the First Level Attention Center in the municipal district of La Cuesta, in the province of Santiago (north), with an estimated population of just over 3,600 inhabitants.

On Thursday, the director of the Essential Medicines Program, Adolfo Pérez, informed that seven new "People's Pharmacies" will benefit 26,000 Dominicans residing in the provinces of Santiago, Duarte, Espaillat and La Altagracia.

According to Pérez, the Essential Medicines Program and Central Logistical Support (PROMESE/CAL) simultaneously inaugurated the new establishments with the objective of making life easier, especially for residents of remote communities in these territories.

He also pointed out that with the existence of these points of sale of basic health care medicines, people do not have to travel to distant places.

In addition to this pharmacy in La Cuesta, Pérez said that one was opened in the Arenoso sector of the Puñal municipality, also in Santiago, which will benefit 23,000 residents.

The tweet reads, "Today is a day of joy for Dominican families! PROMESECAL inaugurated seven new People's Pharmacies in the provinces of Santiago, Duarte, Espaillat and La Altagracia."

Furthermore, he detailed that two pharmacies were also opened in the Duarte province (northeast), one in the El Aguacate sector and the other in the Los Llanos section of the Castillo municipality.

Meanwhile, in the Espaillat province (north-central), a drugstore was set up in the San Francisco Abajo section of the Canca La Reyna municipal district, and another in the La Isleta sector.

The last of the pharmacies is located in La Altagracia (the easternmost of the provinces), near the Centro Primer Nivel Atención Hato de Mana.

The People's Pharmacies dispense medicines from the Basic Health Chart at low prices, covering common conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

PROMESE/CAL is the only central supply center for medicines, health supplies, and laboratory reagents for the National Health Service hospital network.

It also provides outpatient pharmaceutical dispensing through its network of People's Pharmacies, which benefit more than four million Dominicans every month out of an estimated population of 11.12 million.

As of last August, the Government had inaugurated 82 Farmacias del Pueblo in the last three years.

According to the executive, the retail prices are reasonable and generate savings on treatments of between 60 percent and 96 percent compared to the lowest price in the private sector, he said.