Stampede Leaves at Least 37 Dead in Republic of Congo

Hundreds of young Congolese were in the stadium where the recruitment of the Congolese Armed Forces was to take place.

At least 37 people were killed Monday night in a stampede that broke out at the Michel d'Ornano stadium in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, the government said in a statement Tuesday.

"During the night of Monday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 21, 2023, a tragedy occurred at the (Michael) Ornano stadium resulting in deaths and injuries," the Congolese Ministry of Communications said.

According to the authorities, "the provisional balance sheet established by the emergency services indicates 37 dead and many injured," the statement noted.

The Ministry of Communications has said that "a crisis unit has been set up under the authority of the Prime Minister." Further details are expected to be released by the government in the coming hours.

Following the tragedy, the Congolese Armed Forces Command announced that all recruitment operations have been suspended.

According to witnesses, the tragedy took place at 23:00 local time, when hundreds of young Congolese were in the stadium where the recruitment of the Congolese Armed Forces was to take place.

The Congolese authorities plan to recruit 1,500 young men this year to join the ranks of the Congolese Armed Forces.