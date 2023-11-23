Dominican Republic: Deadline for Filing Candidacies Extended

The governing body explained that the new deadline is due to adverse weather conditions last weekend, which affected the safe and fair execution of the process.

On Wednesday, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) of the Dominican Republic extended until November 28 the deadline for parties to present municipal candidacies for the 2024 elections.

For the second time this month, the plenary of the JCE postponed the date for the deposit of candidacies for the elections of February 18.

The governing body explained that the new deadline is due to adverse weather conditions last weekend, which affected the safe and fair execution of the process.

"It is our priority to guarantee that all those involved can participate in adequate conditions without putting their integrity at risk," the JCE indicated.

JCE extiende plazo hasta este martes para la presentación de candidaturas municipales https://t.co/JyOeLHndgd

Julio Rodríguez — Máximo Zabala Paniagua (@MaximoZabalaP) November 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "JCE extends deadline until next Tuesday for the presentation of municipal candidacies."

A note sent to the political parties and to which the press had access indicates that the day before, the plenary of this organ knew the request in this respect subscribed by José Francisco Peña Guaba, president of the Social Democratic Institutional Block Party (BIS).

However, this is not the first time such an extension occurs; after appeals from party delegates, the JCE has extended a period until 8 PM on Friday, the 17th, for potential objections to the submitted alliances to be raised.

According to official data, this provision aligns with Article 132 of Law 20-23, the Organic Law of Electoral Regime, which delineates the procedures for approving political pacts.