Dominican Republic: Death Toll Rises to 27 Due to Heavy Rains

Electricity and drinking water supplies were suspended for thousands of people over the weekend due to the rains and winds, while work is underway to restore service to some 15,000 people.

On Tuesday, the Emergency Operations Center reported that the death toll in the Dominican Republic rose to 27 as a result of the heavy rains that affected a large part of the national territory last weekend.

According to the Emergency Operations Center's most recent bulletin, 37.60 thousand people were evacuated to safe areas, 965 of them to shelters and the rest to the homes of family and friends.

After the survey carried out in the areas most affected by the tropical storm, which left an accumulated rainfall of 450 millimeters in 24 hours, 7,412 houses, six bridges and eight highways were damaged, and 45 communities were cut off from communication.

The tweet reads, "The COE presented the preliminary report of the effects of potential cyclone no.22 in the Dominican Republic, whose torrential rains have so far affected some 7412 homes throughout the country."

In addition, there are 78 aqueducts of the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage out of service, which means that 1.2 million users are not receiving the liquid at the moment.

Some 13,000 people have been evacuated across the country, according to the Emergency Operations Center, and a majority of the nation's 32 provinces are under an alert designation.

Classes have been suspended until Wednesday, President Luis Abinader said that "in order to evaluate the schools that may have been affected" and "guarantee the safety of our young people."