Cusco on Strike as Boluart Toughens Repression in Peru

Peruvians continue to intensify their protests without waning their demand that former President Castillo be released.

Amid a media siege that seeks to prevent the dissemination of what is actually going on in Peru, social organizations took to the streets of Cusco to perform an indefinite strike against President Dina Boluarte and Congress.

"They hold Congress responsible for the situation the country is going through," independent outlet Wayka reported, showing protests where people forcefully reject lawmakers, whom they describe as lazy and indecent.

"Thousands of people march in downtown Cusco demanding a Constituent Assembly, the closure of Congress, and a deep political reform," journalist Clarys Cardenas tweeted.

"They also reject the state of emergency in the Arequipa, Ica and Apurimac regions, where there is strong police repression," she added as the protests raged even on Monday night.

Despite police repression in various provinces, Peruvians continue to intensify their protests without waning their demand that former President Pedro Castillo be released.

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (CORPAC) closed the Cusco international airport and requested support for the protection of its facilities.

In Arequipa, the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport will also maintain the suspension of its operations due to the damage caused by the protests on Monday. The authorities also suspended the train service to Machu Picchu, an internationally renowned tourist destination.

Meanwhile, the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest (AIDESEP), which is the largest Indigenous organization in the Amazon region, announced mass mobilisations to demand immediate general elections, as reported by Al-Jazeera.