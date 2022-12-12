Peru’s Pedro Castillo Says He Was Mistreated and Kidnapped

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), imprisoned for the alleged crime of rebellion, said Monday that he was "humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped."

"I am speaking to you in the most difficult moment of my government, humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped," said the former president in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

Castillo described as "usurper" the current President Dina Boluarte and said he would not give up his "high and sacred" functions as head of State.

He considered that the people should not fall "into the dirty game of the new elections" and said for "enough of abuses."

"Constituent Assembly now! Immediate freedom," he concluded in the letter.

On Thursday, the Peruvian justice determined Castillo's preliminary imprisonment for seven days after accusing the former president of the crime of rebellion.

On Wednesday, Castillo announced in a nationally televised message the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of a "Government of exception."

The measure, rejected by a large part of his cabinet, was taken before the beginning of a session in Congress to vote on his impeachment.

However, the Legislature still held the session and overwhelmingly voted in favor of putting an end to Castillo's government.

After the congressional vote, Vice President Boluarte took office as head of state, becoming the first woman in Peru to hold that position.