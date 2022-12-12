Peruvians Take Over Arequipa Airport and Block Roads

At least 25 strategic points on the highway network are blocked with ignited tires and containers.

On Monday, thousands of citizens throughout Peru continue to take to the streets calling for the closure of the Congress and the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

In the morning, they took over the facilities and runways of the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport, which is Arequipa, the country's second largest city. This happened after people broke the perimeter fence that surrounds the facilities.

The civil aviation authorities then ordered the evacuation of the people who were inside the terminal and closed operations at the airport.

Once the protesters occupied the airport, they burned tires on the runways. The Police and the Army entered the area and harshly repressed the citizens.

The head of the Ombudsman's Office in Arequipa, Angel Maria Manrique, denounced that the security forces injured two people with pellets.

Manifestantes toman el aeropuerto de Arequipa en Perú pic.twitter.com/nsxHCx9glz — melimamolar�� (@melimamolar) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, at least 25 points on the Peruvian highway network were blocked by protesters with ignited tires and containers. One of the strongest protests is taking place in Chala, a mining area in Arequipa, where over 4,000 people are rejecting the Boluarte administration.

There are also roadblocks in areas where former President Pedro Castillo had greater electoral support, such as the province of Ica. In the coastal province of Trujillo, the citizens of Viru maintain blockades on the Pan-American highway and demand Castillo's release.

Roadblocks are also present in other provinces in the south and interior of the country such as Puno, Abancay, Uyacali and Tacna. According to the Peruvian Police, over 6,000 protesters are directly involved in the roadblocks. The traffic is practically paralyzed throughout the country.