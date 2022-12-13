Police Repression Leaves 7 Peruvians Dead

In an attempt to control the social upheaval, Boluarte decreed a 60-day state of emergency on Monday in seven provinces of Apurimac.

On Monday, the Peruvian police harshly repressed massive protests against President Dina Boluarte and the Congress, leaving seven dead and hundreds injured.

"These have been two very unfortunate days with a balance of seven people dead... two of them were minors. All died as a result of shots," said Eliana Revollar, the Ombudsman.

"We are asking for the investigation of these cases, which are really useless deaths because this would not have happened if the decisions had been made in due time," she added, emphasizing that the Peruvian crisis needs a political solution.

The most violent clashes are taking place in the south of the country, specifically in the departments of Arequipa and Apurimac, which have become the epicenter of protests.

In Andahuaylas, the demonstrators attacked 14 police stations and one police headquarters, where the troops were attacked with hunt-made explosives.

WATCH: #BNNPeru Reports



More than 24,000 people are taking part in the protests that have swept Peru since the removal of Pedro Castillo from the presidency, according to Interior Minister General Cesar Cervantes Cardenas. pic.twitter.com/s26lB2fNHq — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 13, 2022

In Lima, citizens attacked the headquarters of the Public Ministry and the facilities of the America and Panamericana television channels.

In an attempt to control the social upheaval, Boluarte decreed a 60-day state of emergency on Monday in seven provinces of Apurimac. Her decision suspends constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit through the territory, freedom of assembly, and personal freedom and security.

The protests began on Dec. 7 when Congress appointed Boluarte as president after removing Pedro Castillo, who is being held in a prison accused of rebellion and conspiracy.

Farmers, Indigenous peoples, and students announced a national strike that will begin on Tuesday to demand the closure of Congress and the start of a constituent process.

