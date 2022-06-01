Cuba’s Cyclonic Season Begins Under Heavy Rainfall Threat

According to the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba (Insmet), the country is now experiencing the effects of low atmospheric pressures that dominate the northwest Caribbean, with heavy rains likely on the island's western and central regions in the coming days.

An official notice issued by Insmet says that this low-pressure system "presents a high probability of tropical cyclonic development in the next 24 to 48 hours, and of gaining in organization as it moves northeastward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, very close to or over western Cuba."

The text also says that the rains could be heavy and intense and adds that it is not ruled out that areas in the country's east could also be affected.

According to Dr. Miriam Teresita Llanes, head of Insmet's Forecast Center, "the most important factor for Cuba is rain, but forecast models show the possibility of a tropical or subtropical cyclonic development of the system in the next few hours as it moves northeastward over the western Caribbean Sea, the southeastern Gulf of Mexico or western Cuba."

#Cuba Temporada ciclónica empeza hoy bien movida. Hay posibilidad de un desarrollo ciclónico tropical o subtropical en las próximas 24 a 48 horas. Habrá extensas áreas de nublados con lluvias fuertes e intensas en Occidente y Centro. Alertas pic.twitter.com/s4j3g70VYR — Randy Alonso Falcón (@RandyAlonsoFalc) June 1, 2022

Cuba hurricane season begins today well moved. There is a possibility of a tropical or subtropical cyclone development in the next 24 to 48 hours. There will be extensive cloudy areas with heavy and intense rains in the West and Center. Alerts

"The broad area of low pressure dominates the northwestern Caribbean and connects with a trough crossing the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and over Cuba and adjacent seas, bringing moisture and instability," meteorological experts said.

June 1 marks the official opening of the cyclonic season in the eastern North Atlantic basin, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, which lasts until November 30.

For this new season, Insmet's national forecasting center foresees the formation of 17 organisms, i.e., tropical storms and hurricanes, of which nine could reach hurricane category.