US: DOT Revokes Restrictions on US-Cuba Air Services

According to a U.S. Department of Transportation order on Wednesday, the United States will revoke former President Donald Trump-era (2017-2021) restrictions on air services with Cuba.

"By this Order, the U.S. Department of Transportation (the Department or DOT), acting at the request of the Department of State, revokes previous actions restricting certain air services between the United States and Cuba," the order reads.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State (Chancellor) Antony Blinken wrote a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging an end to civil air restrictions on U.S.-Cuba flights in support of the Cuban people and U.S. foreign policy interests according to the order.

The policy changes took effect immediately upon issuance, according to the order.