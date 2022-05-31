Cuba Thanks China’s Support at Summit of the Americas

On Tuesday, the Cuban government expressed its gratitude to China for its support against the exclusion at the Summit of the Americas.

In the scenario of excluding several Latin American countries from the Summit of the Americas by the U.S., the Cuban Ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, thanked China for its position against Washington's actions.

The Latin American and Caribbean communities have also denounced this measure because it intends to prevent Cuba's attendance at the Summit and Nicaragua and Venezuela as well. The Cuban representative to China said that the rejection of this action shows the disagreement with the lack of credibility by the Democratic administration in managing the U.S. foreign policy and its desire to pursue the States that are not to its liking.

According to the official, the White House seeks to use international law according to its convenience, using selective multilateralism when it suits them and simultaneously reviving the so-called Monroe Doctrine regarding its neighbors.

"It is clear once again that the United States lacks the possibility of imposing its plans, interests, and positions in Latin America and the Caribbean, which have changed enough to stop being the backyard," said Miguel Pereira during a press briefing.

Cuba appreciates China's position in the face of exclusions at the Summit of the Americas. Cuba representatives thanked for speaking out against the U.S. excluding countries when hosting the Summit of the Americas; a decision considered another maneuver by Washington to impose its interests.

The Cuban official said that even before the beginning of the Summit, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have not been kept out of the debate on the issues on the agenda, failing to accomplish its objectives of keeping this country excluded.

The official also commented on the results of the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), which was hosted by Havana last week.