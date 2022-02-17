Cubans Living Abroad To Participate In Family Code Consultation

“These citizens will be able to comment on the bill articles by entering the website www.nacionesyemigración.cu," Consular Services Director Soberon stated

On Wednesday, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry Consular Services Director Ernesto Soberon announced that his office enabled an online form for about 1,3 million Cubans living abroad to participate in the citizen consultation of the new Family Code.

“These citizens will be able to comment on the bill articles by entering the website www.nacionesyemigración.cu in such period,” Soberon explained, recalling that a similar exercise was successfully carried out in 2018 when the new Constitution draft was discussed.

"Cubans living abroad frequently visit our country and maintain close ties with their family members residing in the national territory. Therefore, we must consider their opinions about the new laws that are passed here," he said.

The bill, which is sought to replace the Family Code in force since 1975, comprises the legalization of equal marriage, the union of two persons through the regime of separate assets, the prohibition of child marriage and surrogate pregnancy, and the elimination of the concept of parental authority, which the text replaces with that of parental responsibility.



"It is good that these changes are taking place in the Code because they include all the members of our society: children, adults, the elderly. They bring me much hope despite the difficult and contradictory processes of social transformation," National Center for Sex Education Director Mariela Castro stated.

The Cuban government called on the population to participate in the consultation and support the text, which has been presented after four years of study and 24 different essays. About 900,000 jurists and law students will guide citizen consultations in the national territory, process the information obtained, and submit it to the National Assembly in May. The Legislature will then have to approve the bill and submit it to a referendum in the second half of the year.