Cuba to Hold Biotech Business Forum at Expo Dubai 2020

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade (MINCEX) and the Chamber of Commerce will hold a business forum on biotechnology and health on Tuesday at ExpoDubai 2020, the first world exposition to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca will be present at the Cuban pavilion where he will make a presentation on "The Business Climate in Cuba: Opportunities for Trade and Investment."

Antonio Carricarte, the president of the Cuban Commerce Chamber, and specialists from Cuban Medical Services and the BioCubaFarma Business Group will also take part at the event.

"It will be an excellent opportunity to hold bilateral meetings between national and foreign businessmen from both sectors and explore trade and investment opportunities with the Caribbean nation," Cuban officials said.

Cuba is a nation of 11 million, not even the population of SoCal Metro. They don't have access to the US market in biotech or manufacturing.



But they developed their own vaccines, they've distributed far more widely than we have (2+ years of age!) and are ahead on boosters. https://t.co/vZkYYIiOTv pic.twitter.com/fXUHcia1LE — Fix California Housing Party anyone? (@FlipperForty) February 12, 2022

The Cuban Medical Services Marketer will present a comprehensive offer for the export of health-related services. Its business portfolio includes activities such as medical tourism, provision of services abroad, and organization of specialized events.

The BioCubaFarma company will address its experience in the production of medicines, equipment and high-tech services for the improvement of human health and for food production. Currently, this company has 802 sanitary registrations abroad and exports its products to 48 countries.

During the rest of the week, Cuban officials and businessmen will conduct business rounds virtually. Expo Dubai 2020 will be held until March 31.