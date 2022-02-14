Cuba: Constit. Guarantees Respected in Trials for Last July 11

Constitutional guarantees have been respected during the trials involving the criminal proceedings arising from the riots that occurred in Cuba last July 11 and 12.

According to the lawyers representing the people involved in the criminal proceedings arising from the disturbances in Cuba last July, confirmed that the constitutional guarantees are being respected in the process.

An article published on Monday in Granma newspaper disclosed that the defense lawyers have had access to the accusatory evidence, aimed to study the case, meet with his clients, and make a frame of the defense strategy.

One of the court-appointed attorneys, Sergio Hernandez Ramos, noted that the members of the Court have analyzed and assessed all the evidence and arguments presented for the defense. According to the newspaper, the defendants have testified and have had the freedom to speak everything they think, speak for or against the Cuban political and social system, and no one has been prevented from making their statements.

Another defense attorney, Rainer Rosales, explained criminal responsibility begins at age 16 in Cuban laws eyes, in the case of defendants between 16 and 18 years old, they are legally under a differentiated protecting treatment.

��Infórmese��

Sobre los Juicios en #Cuba tras los disturbios del 11 J.

.

Detalles en @cubadebatecu

.��

"Durante el proceso de investigación, un acusado admitió haber recibido una comunicación desde el exterior anunciándole lo que ocurriría e instándole a incorporarse..."

. �� https://t.co/T1OwNT3Xjr — Waldo Ramírez de la Ribera (@wrr2) February 4, 2022

Find out About the Trials in Cuba after the riots of 11 J. Details in cubadebatecu

"During the investigation process, a defendant admitted having received a communication from abroad announcing what would happen and urging him to join..."

The measures provided for Cuban legal regulations for people in this age range, including not imposing custodial sentences or lengthy sanctions, intended to facilitate the youths' reintegration into society.

Granma newspaper pointed out that other guarantees have been fulfilled during the trials process, comprising not being a victim of violence and coercion to force defendants to testify, among others.

Resulting from 84 trials performed, the Prosecutor's Office has been notified of 44 sentences ruled by courts.172 defendants were sentenced, which had the right to the corresponding resources.