News > Cuba

Cuban President Urges Renovation of the National Banking System

    Cuban president urges renovation of the national banking system. Feb. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter @NewsLatinPress

Published 12 February 2022
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Friday urged to update the country´s national banking system by implementing structural and organizational innovations, as well as new technologies and services.

According to the National Television News (NTV), the Cuban leader called for the assessment of present-day trends, including cryptocurrencies and other digital banking issues. In addition, it should include ways to confront the U.S. blockade.

"We need to have a better vision of how banking systems are 'moving' around the world, for which we must seek international collaboration based on training our personnel", he stated.

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that Cuba´s banking system is still operating under a primary system, and even though there is an understanding of the present issues as well as a solution path, specialists have not managed to solve the existing problems.

President Díaz-Canel urged the promotion of PhDs and Master’s degrees in finances, to have sufficient “critical experts” to provide management based on science and innovation.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel

Marrero Cruz spoke about the emergency of “getting young people to think, research and make proposals” to have an efficient banking system like the one Cuba needs.

The Central Bank of Cuba Minister-President Marta Sabina Wilson provided details about the most pressing lines of science and innovation planned and developed by the national banking and financial system as part of the macro-programs which the National Economic and Social Development Plan is laid out.

Tags

Cuba Cuban Economy US Blockade Cuban Banking System Cuba-US Relations

People

Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez Manuel Marrero Cruz

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/capc-BGF
