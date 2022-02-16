Caravan in Solidarity With Cuba To March in Seattle Streets

Caravans to take the streets of Seattle on February 27 to condemn the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba.

On February 27, caravans will march in Seattle streets demanding the lifting of the U.S. blockade against Cuba and to show solidarity with the Caribbean Island.

"Help us spread that it is time to stop punishing the Cuban people for making a revolution. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to stop smothering the people of the island," stated the call for the caravans.

The initiative, to be held in some cities of the U.S. and the world, intended to call for the Biden administration to lift the hostile policy against Cuba, building bridges of love between the nations.

According to the organizers of the caravans' announcement on social media, participants of Washington will bear banners with symbolic messages and flags.

The call for a new day of caravans for the end of the blockade of #USA VS #Cuba will take place in the streets of Seattle on February 27, as part of the global movement in support of our country.

The Seattle-Cuba Friendship Committee, the U.S. Women and Cuba Collaboration, Bridges of Love, the ANSWER coalition, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Socialist Workers Party are the organizations leading the initiative.

On February 3, 1962, former President John F. Kennedy released Executive Order 3447, making official the implementation of the U.S. financial and economic blockade imposed on Cuba.