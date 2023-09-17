Cuban and Brazilian Presidents to Sign Several Agreements.

The Brazilian president highlighted that “Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure, and we also reject the inclusion of Cuba on the list of States sponsoring terrorism.”

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met today with his Brazilian counterpart, Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, and signed three bilateral instruments in the spheres of science, technology and innovation, health and agriculture.

Both presidents held official talks in Havana, in the framework of the G77 + China summit. Diaz Canel described the meeting as warm and fruitful.

Lula said in the speech he delivered that the global governance continues to be asymmetrical. He added “The UN, the Bretton Woods system and the WTO are losing credibility. We cannot divide ourselves."

��| El General de Ejército Raúl Castro Ruz, líder de la Revolución Cubana, sostuvo amistosos intercambios con varios dirigentes que asistieron a la Cumbre del G-77 y China.

For Lula da Silva, the "digital revolution" and the "energy transition" are "two great transformations in progress" that "cannot be modeled by a handful of rich economies, re-editing the relationship of dependency between the center and the periphery."

Lula Da Silva rejected once again in his speech the blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades, country he considers a defender of fairer global governance.

The Brazilian president highlighted that “Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure, and we also reject the inclusion of Cuba on the list of States sponsoring terrorism.”