Castro To Swear As Honduran President Amid A Political Crisis

On Thursday, leftist politician Xiomara Castro will take the oath as Honduran president amid a complex political crisis, which resulted in the election of two Presidents to head Parliament.
In October 2021, her Freedom and Refounding Party (LIBRE) nominated Luis Redondo for the presidency of Congress as part of an agreement with the Saving Honduras Party (PSH).
On Jan. 20, however, at the session called to elect the Parliament provisional board and chaired by Interior Minister Leonel Ayala, 20 LIBRE lawmakers did not respect the agreement and allowed the election of right-wing politician Jorge Calix as Congress speaker.
This episode of political betrayal happened because Ayala did not allow the lawmakers to take the floor to present another candidacy, a procedure that expressively violated the Constitution.
This situation triggered clashes between the two groups of lawmakers, who installed two "independent" Congresses, one that will remain in the legislative headquarters and the other that will meet on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa.
"Calix's swearing-in is an act of counter-revolutionary betrayal of the Honduran people, which decided to end the nationalist narco-dictatorship in the elections and to promote a political project for the re-foundation of the homeland," Castro stated.
On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres called for constructive and peaceful dialogue to resolve the political crisis. He pointed out that the rule of law, which safeguards democracy and stability, must not be transgressed under any circumstances.