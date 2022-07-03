Egypt Ratifies Support for Cuba and Strengthening of Relations

Egypt was the first African and Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba, and currently the nations are focused on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as innovation and scientific research.

On Saturday, the Ambassador of Egypt, Maher El-Adawy, ratified his country's support to Cuba and the will to strengthen bilateral relations during the celebration of the National Day of that Arab Republic.

In his speech for the commemoration at the National Theater of Cuba, the representative announced important visits between the two countries, which will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties on September 5.

The diplomat informed that in the coming weeks, as a result of the union between the embassy and a community project, Egyptian culture and knowledge will be depicted in a mural, which will be located in the capital's Jaimanitas neighborhood.

Maher El-Adawy commented that last year was significant for the consolidation of bilateral ties due to meetings and consultations at ministerial level.

National Day of #Egypt ���� celebrations in Havana, #Cuba ���� were held Saturday 2 July 2022 at National Theater. Guests including Officials, Ambassadors, Cuban artists & personalities were treated to Egyptian & international ballet performances from the Cuban ProDanza company. pic.twitter.com/2z2yyc4nZF — Amb. Maher El-Adawy (@mahereladawy) July 3, 2022

Havana and Cairo also signed two documents in the arts and trade sectors and the first Egyptian Cultural Week was held in the province of Pinar del Rio, in the far west of the island, he said.

Likewise, two mahogany trees were planted in the residence of the African nation as a symbol of friendship, as well as the publication of the first book on bilateral relations will soon take place.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba, officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Culture, and Science, Technology and Environment, as well as representatives of organizations and other guests.

Ambassador of Egypt, Maher El-Adawy

Source: Prensa Latina

The historian of the National Ballet of Cuba, Miguel Cabrera, during the meeting emphasized the millenary culture of Egypt, its richness and exoticism and influence in the development of different artistic manifestations.

Meanwhile, the ambassador of Barbados in Havana, Philip Hill, stressed that he was proud to participate in such an important celebration for the Arab country and highlighted the ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

Egypt was the first African and Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba. Currently the nations are focused on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as innovation and scientific research, ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November 2022.