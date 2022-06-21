Homegrown Device for Cranial Operations Greatly Benefits Cuba

A device used in intracranial interventions at pediatric ages developed by doctors in Villa Clara, the central province, provides a better health quality to patients while saving the country considerable sums of money.

The craniotome is a device that makes it easier to access the cranial cavity and reach the brain without compromising patient safety. Acquiring it on the international market would have cost Cuba between 25 000 and 30 000 dollars.

One of the device's developers told Granma newspaper that it was created using a small, high-speed electric motor fitted with an accessory that allows bone drilling.

Dr. Ángel Camacho Gómez, a neurosurgeon at the José Luis Miranda Pediatric Hospital in Villa Clara and a primary driver of this achievement, said that the creniotome improves surgical activity and surgical and anesthetic times.

Thus, it facilitates the physician's practice by providing greater protection and health quality to the patient. It is also beneficial to the country's economy since it allows for saving considerable sums of money.

Médicos cubanos diseñan equipo para operaciones craneales en niños#Cuba

El diseño por médicos cubanos de un craneótomo para intervenciones intracraneales en edades pediátricas contribuye hoy a paliar perjuicios ocasionados en los servicios asistenciales de Cuba por el bloqueo pic.twitter.com/bo86Cyl3ir — Orestes EugellésMena (@oemena) June 21, 2022

Cuban doctors design equipment for cranial operations in children. The design by Cuban doctors of a craniotome for intracranial interventions in pediatric ages contributes today to alleviate the damage caused to the care services of Cuba by the blockade.

Camacho said that the craniotome is the most commonly used instrument in pediatric neurosurgical activity, noting that about 90 percent of the interventions performed in the central province are intracranial.

According to the physician, the intention is to extend its use throughout the country. Now it is only used for patients in the central region, including children from Matanzas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila.

Camacho said that the device is currently used in about 150 surgeries a year and has been used for almost three years. The neurosurgeon added that 400 and 500 operations had been performed with the craniotome during this time.