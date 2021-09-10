Caribbean Nations & ALBA Bank To Send Medical Supplies to Cuba

The Caribbean countries of Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have gathered 3,500 kg of medical supplies to be sent to the largest country in the Caribbean, Cuba.

The news was announced this Friday by the regional integration bank on its Twitter account, where it acknowledged the role of the four English-speaking Caribbean nations in organizing the much-needed medical aid to the Cuban people in coordination with Conviasa.

#EnFotos �� | Gracias a la solidaridad de Barbados, San Cristóbal y Nieves, Santa Lucía, y San Vicente y las Granadinas; 3 mil 500 kg de insumos médicos serán enviados al hermano pueblo de Cuba, a través del puente aéreo humanitario del #BancoDelAlba y @LAConviasa pic.twitter.com/BRvcn5A7gx — Banco del Alba (@BancodelALBA_) September 10, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has sent international medical brigades to every country in the Caribbean to help the island nations confront and control the deadly virus; now, with Cuba facing one of its sharpest outbreaks in the 18 months since the novel coronavirus reached the nation's shores, it will humbly receive the donations from its brother nations through an international air bridges established through the ALBA regional integration mechanism.

Due to the United States' economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba for more than sixty years, the largest of the Antilles had struggled to obtain crucial medical, food and sanitary inputs to meet the growing needs of the population. The generous donation from its Caribbean bretheren adds those originating over the past months from numerous countries worldwide, such as Nicaragua, Russia, Italy, Japan and Bolivia.