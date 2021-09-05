Cuba Receives Medical Supplies Donation From Argentina

Besides 517,600 syringes, the cargo includes 31,000 needles, 10,000 face masks, 10,000 surgical masks, among other medical equipment.

Argentina's White Helmets Commission Sunday delivered a donation of medical supplies to Cuba to help the Caribbean island in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides 517,600 syringes, the cargo includes 31,000 needles, 10,000 face masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 1,000 protective screens, 2,000 disposable medical gowns, among other medical equipment.

The donation departed from the South American country on an Air Force Hercules flight on Saturday as a joint mission between the Argentinean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defense Ministry.

The flight will continue its itinerary to Port-au-Prince to return the Argentinean humanitarian mission, which assisted in the recovery operations after the earthquake that ravaged Haiti on Aug. 14.

CSC Manchester and Brighton groups were out in the street over the bank holiday weekend campaigning against the US blockade ✊���� pic.twitter.com/wuXdumyCXV — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) September 1, 2021

The White Helmets Commission installed tents outside the Nestor Kirchner Hospital located in the Corail district of Haiti to increase medical assistance capacity.

In recent days, Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (Cecmed) approved the emergency use of Soberana 02 to immunize the country's child population.

As of Sunday morning, Cuba had reported 9,221 new COVID-19 cases and 86 related deaths.