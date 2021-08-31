Cuba, Mexico Settle Joint Venture at Special Development Zone

Cuba was represented by Cimab S.A. and Mexico by Neuronic Mexicana S.A. de C.V. The venture has an exclusive license for the development of biotechnological products, including NeuroEPO, which is "an intranasal formulation of recombinant human erythropoietin with a low sialic acid content, currently under clinical evaluation."

Cuba and Mexico settled on Tuesday the joint venture IncuBio in the Mariel Special Development Zone which aims to finance "proof-of-concept clinical trials in developed country markets."

Cuba was represented by Cimab S.A. and Mexico by Neuronic Mexicana S.A. de C.V. The venture has an exclusive license for the development of biotechnological products, including NeuroEPO, which is "an intranasal formulation of recombinant human erythropoietin with a low sialic acid content, currently under clinical evaluation."

NeuroEPO is one of the most promising products in the portfolio of the Cuban Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM). During the latest proof-of-concept trial in Cuba, NeuroEPO acted as "a homeostatic regulator of the brain and improvement of cognitive deterioration in Alzheimer's patients," a report by Prensa Latina.

Moreover, by joining the venture, the Cuban company Cimab S.A. adds its fifth asset, since it is already a shareholder of other joint ventures in China, Taiwan, and Singapore.