Cuban PM Marrero Meets With President Xi to Foster Coordination

Cuba is willing to work with China to build the Belt and Road and safeguard international fairness.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Noting China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades, and good brothers, Xi said under the guidance and cultivation of the two countries' leaders, China and Cuba had worked hand in hand on the path of building socialism with their own characteristics, supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and cooperated closely on international and regional issues, thus forging an unbreakable bond of trust and friendship.

Xi said China viewed and developed the special friendly relations between the two parties and countries from a strategic and overall perspective, adhered to the policy of long-term friendship between China and Cuba, and was willing to continue to deepen political mutual trust and strategic coordination with Cuba and carry out theoretical discussions and experience exchanges on party and state governance.

"China will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in opposing foreign interference and blockades and safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity," said Xi.

Mentioning the eight actions to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation announced at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi said China welcomed Cuba's active synergy to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism, health, science and technology, information and communication.

"It is hoped that Cuba will continue to make good use of important platforms such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to bring more specialty products to the Chinese market," said Xi.

Noting Cuba successfully hosted the summit of the Group of 77 and China in September this year, making important contributions to promoting solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Xi said China is willing to work with Cuba to continue to jointly safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of developing countries.

While conveying cordial greetings from Comrade Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Marrero expressed his pleasure to attend the 6th CIIE in China.

He said through this visit, he had learned more deeply about the great achievements China had made in its development, adding President Xi's important thoughts on governance are of great inspiration and reference to Cuba and the world.

Cuba hopes to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China and firmly support each other, Marrero said, adding the country is willing to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, oppose hegemony and bullying, and safeguard international fairness and justice.