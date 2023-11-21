Russia Regrets Finland's Plans to Shut Border Crossings

The Finnish Cabinet announced the complete closure of border crossing points with Russia from Nov. 18, 2023, to Feb. 18, 2024.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his nation deeply regrets Finland's decision to close four border crossings with Russia, and any potential plans to close all remaining checkpoints.

"This is deeply regrettable, because we had long-standing, very good relations with Finland, which were pragmatic, and based on mutual trust. Of course, we regret that these relations have been replaced by a Russophobic position," he noted.

Peskov said that it would be difficult for Russia to influence Finland's decision, because of the lack of dialogue between the two countries.

He rejected Finland's accusations against Russian border guards. Finland had earlier accused Russian border guards of allegedly allowing undocumented asylum seekers to cross the Finnish border.

EU state’s residents protest Russia border closure



Citizens of Lappeenranta in Finland have said the move unfairly separates them from their familieshttps://t.co/M7bUrtaq6P pic.twitter.com/OSQ0srfQy0 — RT (@RT_com) November 21, 2023

"We reject such accusations," Peskov said, adding that Russian border authorities only allow legal migrants to cross the border, and are complying with all official instructions.

The Finnish Cabinet recently announced the complete closure of border crossing points on the southeast border with Russia from Nov. 18, 2023, to Feb. 18, 2024.

The Finnish government would be prepared to take further decisions on the closure of all remaining borders with Russia, according to the Finnish Iltalehti newspaper.